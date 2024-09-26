Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LILAK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LILAK opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

