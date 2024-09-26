Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 497 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,359,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,060 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 100,696 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 174,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 23,618 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Mueller Industries stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $74.47.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,257.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,904,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,081,770. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

