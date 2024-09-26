Federated Hermes Inc. Has $37,000 Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IES by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter worth about $10,239,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IESC stock opened at $189.89 on Thursday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.75 and a twelve month high of $196.05. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average of $146.27.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.30%.

IES announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $8,152,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,134,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,245,713.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $8,152,242.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,134,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,245,713.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total value of $1,872,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,964,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,966 shares of company stock valued at $26,003,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

