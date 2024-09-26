32,590 Shares in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,260 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Riskified by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 65,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Riskified alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Riskified to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Riskified Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Riskified Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.33 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Profile

(Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.