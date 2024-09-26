Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 572.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 186,413 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 236,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,656,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,565,000 after buying an additional 2,937,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

SHO opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

