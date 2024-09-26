State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.65 Million Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,809 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $325,333.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 789,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,076.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $325,333.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 789,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,076.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $405,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,231 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

