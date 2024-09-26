Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALRS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $431.60 million, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.