Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,735,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,467,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $981,000.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $139.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 1.48. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $112,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,549.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $112,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,948 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

