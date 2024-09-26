Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.