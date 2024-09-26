Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTVE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 307,239 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,039,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,095,000 after acquiring an additional 39,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 133,619 shares in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

