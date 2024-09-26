American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.78% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 785.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.34. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.62 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,266,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

