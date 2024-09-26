Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 13,374,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 23,773,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.25.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in e Cypress farmout area of pine mills; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

