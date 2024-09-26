Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading Down 27.2%

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) fell 27.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 5,083,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 7,944,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Technology Minerals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.48.
Technology Minerals Company Profile
Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
