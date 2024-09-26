Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Up 11.7%

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 163,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,606,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.76 ($0.01).

Sound Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £15.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04.

About Sound Energy

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of gas assets in Morocco. It operates through exploration and appraisal; and development and production segments. The company holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara project that covers an area of approximately 14,411 square kilometers; the Tendrara project, which covers an area of approximately 133.5 square kilometers; and the Anoual project covering an area of approximately 8,873 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as the Sidi Mokhtar project that covers an area of approximately 4,712 square kilometers.

