Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Shares Up 8.3%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.52 ($0.05). 432,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 994,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other news, insider Simon Gordon Douglas acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($6,025.71). In other news, insider Simon Gordon Douglas bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($6,025.71). Also, insider Adrian Kinkaid bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,820.57). Insiders have purchased a total of 364,825 shares of company stock worth $1,094,475 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

