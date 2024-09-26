Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading 11.1% Higher

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 134,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 140,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Aura Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.13. The firm has a market cap of £59.26 million, a PE ratio of -910.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Aura Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.