Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.45

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 10930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,020,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $61,194,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Atour Lifestyle by 287.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,305 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

