Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.34

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $46.34, with a volume of 2052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on WMB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
