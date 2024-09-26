Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.34

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $46.34, with a volume of 2052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.