iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.06

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $63.06, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

