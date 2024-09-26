TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.50

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 2343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 85,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TC Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in TC Energy by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,033,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

