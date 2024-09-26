iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.05

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.05 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 157438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,961,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,314 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 172,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 125,679 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

