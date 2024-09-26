M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $177.99

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.99 and last traded at $177.99, with a volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

M/I Homes Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day moving average is $135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 184.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

