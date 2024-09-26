Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $275.00

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $275.00 and last traded at $275.00, with a volume of 812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Duolingo Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,782 shares in the company, valued at $28,608,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,527. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

