Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Trading 8.9% Higher

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) shares rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as C$5.81 and last traded at C$5.78. Approximately 81,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 292,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIA shares. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.92.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$467.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.50 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.6213592 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

