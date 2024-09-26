Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.45

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $573.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

