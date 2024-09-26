Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.91

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $684.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

