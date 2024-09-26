Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.91

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $684.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
