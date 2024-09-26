Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $210.00

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $210.00 and last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.29.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 391,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,394,000 after buying an additional 191,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

