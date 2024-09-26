JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.70

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.