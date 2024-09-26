Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.45

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $128,000.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

