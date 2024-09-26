MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.01

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.01 and last traded at $111.01, with a volume of 298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,773,000 after acquiring an additional 74,951 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 85.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,072,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,726 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after buying an additional 734,336 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 54.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after buying an additional 387,695 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 129.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,414,000 after buying an additional 539,067 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

