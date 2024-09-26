Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Shares Down 13.8%

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.76 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.76 ($0.04). 196,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 249,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.60 million, a P/E ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 563.66.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; and d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire.

