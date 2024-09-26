Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.33

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 1457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17,329.4% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,777 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after buying an additional 1,547,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,878,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,614,000 after buying an additional 1,511,376 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,872,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 584,272 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

