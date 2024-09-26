Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Down 5.5%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Approximately 381,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 648,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).
Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.35.
About Cloudbreak Discovery
Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
