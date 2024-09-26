Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.83

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 1312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 342.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

