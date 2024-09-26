iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.42

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.42 and last traded at $76.42, with a volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.69.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,422,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

