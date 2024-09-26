Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 6.2%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.47 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.47 ($0.05). Approximately 742,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 913,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
