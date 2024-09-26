iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.48

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.48 and last traded at $56.48, with a volume of 7734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

