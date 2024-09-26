Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.23

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 1612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $54,704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Antero Midstream by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 735,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 103,516 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.