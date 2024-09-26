Smartsheet’s (SMAR) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $56.50 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.47.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,429 shares of company stock worth $1,952,525. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

