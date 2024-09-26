Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $56.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $59.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.50 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.47.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,429 shares of company stock worth $1,952,525 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 218.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

