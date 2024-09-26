US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USFD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.82.

Get US Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of USFD stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. US Foods has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $62.56.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 23.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in US Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.