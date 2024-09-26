Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$97.00 at Barclays

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$121.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$114.78 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$112.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.090035 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$6,473,511.98. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$6,473,511.98. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,105 shares of company stock worth $9,340,938. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

