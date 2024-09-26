Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $56.50 Price Target at Barclays

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $56.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.50 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Shares of SMAR opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,486,096.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $180,656.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,432.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,525. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

