Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.42.

Sempra stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after buying an additional 2,917,668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sempra by 5,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,374 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $64,994,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,228,000 after purchasing an additional 874,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 96.9% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,528,000 after purchasing an additional 805,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

