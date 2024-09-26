Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.60.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.47 and a 1-year high of C$20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.56. The stock has a market cap of C$5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.55 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 603.77%. Research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.8336192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

