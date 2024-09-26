Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DML. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 target price on Denison Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.38.

Denison Mines stock opened at C$2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.91 and a 12-month high of C$3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1,412.07%. The business had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

