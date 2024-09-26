Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Valhi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.02%.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
