Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.08.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,180 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Sysco by 112.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 49.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,895 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 103.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

