Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Get Spire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SR

Spire Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Spire stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. Spire has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spire news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,899.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Spire news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $638,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,899.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $24,541,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Spire by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 111,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Spire by 197.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107,662 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 290.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 97,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Spire during the first quarter worth about $4,488,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.