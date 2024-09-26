Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Walker & Dunlop to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Walker & Dunlop Trading

Shares of WD opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.01. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $114.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 94.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,471,607.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,438,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 242.0% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,034,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,505,000 after purchasing an additional 731,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

